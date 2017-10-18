Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will start season opener
Prince will start at small forward Wednesday against the Mavericks in the Hawks' season opener, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
After failing to retain Thabo Sefolosha and Tim Hardaway in free agency during the offseason, a starting role always seemed to be in the waiting for Prince, who earned the spot on the first unit with a strong preseason. Prince closed his rookie campaign on a positive note with averages of 10.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 three-pointer in 29.3 minutes per game over his final 23 contests and should profile as a solid depth option on the wing in most formats with his playing time secure entering 2017-18.
