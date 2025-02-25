Mann ended Monday's 98-86 win over the Heat with 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes off the bench.

The 15 points were Mann's best effort in six games since being picked up from the Clippers in the Bogdan Bogdanovic deal. Mann has scored in double digits only twice so far for Atlanta, averaging 6.8 points, 2.3 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.7 steals in 19.7 minutes a contest for his new club. It would likely take an injury or two ahead of him in the backcourt for Mann to land on the fantasy radar in most formats.