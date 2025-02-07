Mann (recently traded) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.

The 28-year-old was sent to the Hawks in the trade that brought Bogdan Bogdanovic (personal/recently traded) to the Clippers on Thursday, though one day may end up being too quick of a turnaround for Mann to make his Hawks debut. The swingman will likely see an uptick in playing time behind Zaccharie Risacher and Dyson Daniels on the wing, as Mann averaged 6.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals across 19.8 minutes per game in 37 regular-season outings with the Clippers.