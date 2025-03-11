Mann finished Monday's 132-123 victory over the 76ers with 19 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 33 minutes.

Mann helped shoulder the scoring load in Monday's win against Philadelphia, racking up a season-high 19 points. The veteran guard is having a bit of a down year, averaging his lowest point total (6.9) since his rookie season with the Clippers. However, he might be starting to get into an offensive groove, scoring in double digits in six of the last eight games for Atlanta.