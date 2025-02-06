The Clippers traded Mann and Bones Hyland to the Hawks on Thursday in exchange for Bogdan Bogdanovic, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

This trade could be good news for Mann's fantasy appeal, as he wasn't allotted much usage in Los Angeles. In 37 total regular-season appearances, Mann averaged just 19.8 minutes per game with 6.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals. There could be plenty of opportunity on the wing in Atlanta, making Mann a name to monitor in deeper formats.