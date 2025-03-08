Mann has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Pacers.
Mann has scored in double figures in five of the last six games for the Hawks and will look to continue this trend Saturday in the team's second consecutive game against Indiana. The 27-year-old guard is averaging 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.
