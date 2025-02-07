Mann (recently traded) will not play against the Bucks on Friday.

Mann and Bones Hyland were acquired by the Hawks on Thursday while Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round picks were sent to the Clippers in return. Hawks general manager Landry Fields said Friday that the hope is Mann will join the team for the start of its three-game road trip Saturday against the Wizards, per Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network. Prior to the trade, Mann averaged 5.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 17.6 minutes per game since the beginning of January.