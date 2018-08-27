Hawks' Thomas Robinson: Gets non-guaranteed deal from Atlanta
Robinson agreed Monday with the Hawks on a non-guaranteed contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The terms of Robinson's pact with Atlanta aren't fully known, but it's likely that the 2012 lottery pick is being brought in on what amounts to little more than a training-camp invitation. Since entering the league, Robinson has bounced around between six different teams, with his most recent NBA action coming with the Lakers in the 2016-17 campaign. He spent the most recent season with BC Khimki of the Russian VTB United League, appearing in 20 EuroLeague contests and averaging 8.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game.
