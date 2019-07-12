Hawks' Thomas Wimbush: Modest production off bench
Wimbush finished with four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one steal across eight minutes during the Hawks' 76-71 loss to the Wizards in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday.
The 25-year-old saw the fewest minutes of any player while providing minimal contributions. Wimbush has been serviceable overall in summer league despite Thursday's showing, as he's averaging 8.3 points and 4.0 rebounds over 17.5 minutes across four games.
