Snell was traded from the Pistons to the Hawks in exchange for Dewayne Dedmon and Khyri Thomas, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Hawks are shoring up their options on the wing by acquiring Snell -- a veteran three-and-D option. Last season with the Pistons, he averaged 8.0 points, 2.2 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 threes in 27.8 minutes. It's not a guarantee that Snell will reach that kind of workload in Atlanta, since he'll be competing with Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter.