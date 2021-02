Snell posted 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 23 minutes in Sunday's 123-115 win over the Nuggets.

Snell's playing time has ramped back up over his three games, and he matched his highest scoring total of the season against Denver on Sunday. Although his production in the win was encouraging, the 29-year-old has had modest results off the bench during his first season with Atlanta.