Snell collected 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one block in the Hawks' 115-112 victory over the Magic on Wednesday.

Snell has shot the ball very well from distance since entering the starting lineup. In his six starts this season, he is shooting 57.7 percent from behind the arc and has made at least two threes in five out of six of those games. Despite the efficient shooting and significant playing time, Snell doesn't offer much fantasy appeal.