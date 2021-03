Snell contributed 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 victory over Houston.

This is about as good as it gets for Snell who blew the roof off with 15 points, all coming from beyond the perimeter. Despite logging significant minutes recently, Snell is still a long from being a standard league asset. Those in deeper formats could consider streaming him in as a threes specialist.