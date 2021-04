Snell won't return to Friday's game against the Bulls due to a right ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Snell came off the bench during Friday's contest and was held scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 15 minutes prior to his departure. It's not yet clear whether the injury will force him to miss Sunday's game against the Hornets.