Snell (foot) played seven minutes off the bench Monday in the Hawks' 112-94 win over the 76ers, going 0-for-3 from the field (0-for-2 from three-point range) while accruing two fouls and no other statistics.

Snell made his season and Hawks debut Monday, after he had been sidelined for the team's first nine games with right foot inflammation. Considering Snell didn't check into the contest until the Hawks were up 28 with 6:59 remaining in the fourth quarter, the veteran wing doesn't look like he'll be a regular member of head coach Lloyd Pierce's regular rotation.