Snell (ankle) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The MRI should shed more light on the extent of the right ankle sprain Snell suffered in Friday's 120-108 win over the Bulls. He played 15 minutes in the victory before exiting, finishing the night with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and one assist.