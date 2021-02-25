In 29 minutes of action, Snell dropped 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one block Wednesday in the Hawks' 127-112 victory over the Celtics.

Making his second straight start for Cam Reddish (Achilles), Snell did all of his damage from beyond the arc. That's been a theme for the New Mexico product. In the month of February, Snell has gone 23-for-33, 69.7 percent, in 10 games while adding double-digit points in three straight. In his two starts, he's averaging 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks while hitting 3.5 threes per game.