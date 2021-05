Snell (Achilles) is no longer on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Snell missed Monday's game due to right Achilles soreness. The 29-year-old has averaged 3.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.0 minutes per game across his last five appearances.