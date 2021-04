Snell (ankle) is out Sunday against the Hornets and Tuesday against the Raptors, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Snell exited Friday's game after suffering a sprained left ankle. His MRI results should return sometime over the weekend, but he's already been deemed out for the remainder of the Hawks' road trip. For whatever amount of time Snell ultimately ends up missing, the Hawks may give more minutes to Kevin Huerter, Lou Williams and Solomon Hill.