Snell recorded six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3PT), four rebounds and one assist in a double-overtime 134-129 win against the Spurs on Thursday.

Snell recorded a season-high 44 minutes thanks in part to John Collins (ankle) missing the game and the contest going into double-overtime. The forward has been a part of the starting rotation for the team's last 18 games and has played 27.8 minutes per game during that stretch. Although he's only averaging 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists since becoming a starter, Snell is making an impressive 56.5 percent of shots from behind the three-point arc, hitting 1.7 per game. The Hawks have won 10 of their last 14 games with Snell starting, so expect interim coach Nate McMillan to continue granting Snell plenty of playing time.