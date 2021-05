Snell (Achilles) is probable for Sunday's contest against the Rockets, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Snell has missed two of the past three games due to right Achilles soreness, but he'll likely play in the finale. Across his past six appearances, he's averaged 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.3 minutes.