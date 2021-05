Snell (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Snell had appeared in each of the last two games, and averaged 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.5 minutes per contest. However, he's apparently still hindered by his right ankle sprain and will land on the injury report once again. Kevin Huerter and Kris Dunn could see increased run if Snell is unable to play.