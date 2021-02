Snell (Achilles) is questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Snell was unable to play Saturday against Indiana as a result of right Achilles soreness, and he'll be deemed questionable once again prior to Monday's game. If he's unavailable, Brandon Goodwin and Cam Reddish could see increased roles behind Kevin Huerter once again.