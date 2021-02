Snell (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Snell has played at least 15 minutes in each of the past five games, but he was held scoreless in Friday's loss to San Antonio. He's now dealing with right Achilles soreness that puts his status for Saturday's game against Indiana. If he's unable to play, Brandon Goodwin (knee) and Cam Reddish (Achilles) could see increased run behind Kevin Huerter.