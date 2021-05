Snell is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 29-year-old sat out Monday's matchup with the Wizards, and his availability for Wednesday's rematch is also up in the air. Snell averaged 3.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.0 minutes over the previous five games before the injury.