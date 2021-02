Snell (Achilles) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

The 29-year-old sat out the past two contests with right Achilles soreness, but he may be able to retake the court Wednesday. Snell is averaging 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.4 minutes in his last five appearances, and he'll likely fill a similar role in Boston if cleared to play.