Snell (ankle) is no longer on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Blazers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

An ankle injury sidelined Snell for most of April, but he made his return Friday against Philadelphia and also played in Saturday's win over the Bulls. Snell was questionable as of Monday morning, but he's since been cleared and looks to be nearing full health. It's unclear if Snell will remain in the starting five going forward or if the Hawks will pivot back to Kevin Huerter, who returned from a shoulder injury Saturday.