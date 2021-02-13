Snell (Achilles) will not play Saturday against the Pacers, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
Snell was questionable heading into Saturday's game due to right Achilles soreness, and he'll be unable to play against the Pacers. Brandon Goodwin (knee) and Cam Reddish (Achilles) could have increased roles Saturday if they're active.
