Snell recorded 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt), two assists, two rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes Thursday in a 112-91 loss to the Jazz.

A blowout allowed Snell to play in the fourth quarter, in which he scored all of his 12 points. The current issue for him is he's playing behind two young guards in Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish. His best chance for value may be as De'Andre Hunter's backup at small forward, which does not look too promising either.