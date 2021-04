Snell (ankle) will start Friday's contest against the 76ers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

In his first game back from a 10-game absence, Snell will get the nod due to Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and Kevin Huerter (shoulder) being sidelined. In 18 previous starts this season, Snell has averaged 6.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.8 minutes.