The Hawks announced Monday that Snell was diagnosed with right foot inflammation following a recent MRI, the Associated Press reports.

The report notes that Snell only recently resumed limited form shooting and conditioning activities, so he doesn't sound like he'll be ready to go when the Hawks begin their preseason schedule Nov. 11 versus the Magic. After being acquired from the Pistons earlier in the offseason in what amounted to a salary dump, Snell looks to be on the outside looking in for a spot in a deep Hawks wing rotation.