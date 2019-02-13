Hawks' Trae Young: 14 dimes in win
Young finished with 22 points (6-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block over 38 minutes in the Hawks' win over the Lakers on Tuesday.
Young led the Hawks in scoring while also dishing 14 assists, finishing with a monster double-double in Tuesday's win. It's the third game in his last five that Young has handed out at least 10 dimes, and he's averaging 9.4 assists in that stretch. The rookie continues to shoot poorly (37.1 percent from the floor), but he's still scoring 16.9 points per game on the season, and his healthy assist totals (7.6 per game) are on the rise.
