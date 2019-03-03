Hawks' Trae Young: 18 points in 18 minutes, thrown out
Young totaled 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 win over the Bulls.
Young was on a tear prior to receiving his second technical foul (and thus being ejected). He has been on fire for quite a while now, as the 20-year-old rookie continues to amp up his outside shooting, looking more and more like the player who dominated the collegiate level last year. Expect Young to remain highly aggressive across the last 18 games of 2018-19.
More News
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...