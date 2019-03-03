Young totaled 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 win over the Bulls.

Young was on a tear prior to receiving his second technical foul (and thus being ejected). He has been on fire for quite a while now, as the 20-year-old rookie continues to amp up his outside shooting, looking more and more like the player who dominated the collegiate level last year. Expect Young to remain highly aggressive across the last 18 games of 2018-19.