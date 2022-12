Young is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Memphis due to lower back tightness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young is at risk of sitting out Monday's tail end of the Hawks' back-to-back set due to the injury considering Bogdan Bogdanovic (rest) has already been ruled out. If he were to be sidelined for the contest, Aaron Holiday would likely slide into the starting lineup while Trent Forrest and Vit Krejci would be candidates to see expanded roles.