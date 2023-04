Young ended Tuesday's 116-105 play-in game victory over the Heat with 25 points (8-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes.

Young led all Hawks players in scoring, assists and shots made while posting a team-high-tying minute total in an all-around showing during the postseason victory. Young, who set a season-high rebound total, has finished with at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists on 12 occasions this season.