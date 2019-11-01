Hawks' Trae Young: Already showing improvement
Coach Lloyd Pierce said Thursday that Young has already seen the swelling in his sprained right ankle begin to dissipate, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
When he suffered the injury in Tuesday's loss to the Heat, Young looked like he could be at risk of an extended absence, but X-rays on his ankle cleared him of any structural damage. Perhaps more significantly, the Hawks didn't view Young's ankle issue as anything that warranted an MRI on Wednesday, suggesting his sprain is fairly minor in nature. Young ended up sitting out Thursday's rematch with the Heat, but with Pierce noting that the point guard is already able to do toe-raise exercises, it sounds like he'll have a realistic shot at returning to action next week. The Hawks are off the schedule until Tuesday, when they'll kick off a back-to-back set at home with the Spurs and Bulls.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.