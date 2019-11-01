Coach Lloyd Pierce said Thursday that Young has already seen the swelling in his sprained right ankle begin to dissipate, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

When he suffered the injury in Tuesday's loss to the Heat, Young looked like he could be at risk of an extended absence, but X-rays on his ankle cleared him of any structural damage. Perhaps more significantly, the Hawks didn't view Young's ankle issue as anything that warranted an MRI on Wednesday, suggesting his sprain is fairly minor in nature. Young ended up sitting out Thursday's rematch with the Heat, but with Pierce noting that the point guard is already able to do toe-raise exercises, it sounds like he'll have a realistic shot at returning to action next week. The Hawks are off the schedule until Tuesday, when they'll kick off a back-to-back set at home with the Spurs and Bulls.