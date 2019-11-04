Young participated in Monday's practice and said afterwards that his ankle "feels great," Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young apparently took a lot of contact during Monday's session and was no worse for wear afterwards. While the point guard appears to be on track to rejoin the starting five Tuesday against the Spurs after missing just one game, the Hawks will wait and see how his ankle responds to Monday's activity before confirming his availability. Seeing as Atlanta starts its week with a back-to-back set, Young could have his workload managed in one or both games.