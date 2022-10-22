Young closed Friday's 108-98 win over the Magic with 25 points (7-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and 13 assists in 37 minutes.

For the second game in a row the Young struggled shooting the ball from the field, but continued to hand out assists to help ignite his teammates on the offensive end. The Hawks point guard scored just two points in the first half, which came off free-throws as he went 0-for-7 from the field, though would still end up matching Cole Anthony with a game-high 25 points after a 23-point second half. Young has also now recorded 13 assists in each of his first two games to begin the season, including five of which came in the first quarter on Friday against the Magic.