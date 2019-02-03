Hawks' Trae Young: Another big scoring night Saturday
Young totaled 27 points (9-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight assist,s and seven rebounds in 34 minutes during Saturday's 118-112 victory over the Suns.
Young scored at least 23 points for the fifth straight game Saturday, hitting another four triples on his way to 27 points. He also handed out at least eight assists for the sixth straight game, as he continues to flash his upside. All the recent rookie talk has centered around Luka Doncic, however, Young is certainly making some noise of his own and should obviously be rostered in all formats.
