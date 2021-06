Young notched 34 points (13-30 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds and three steals across 40 minutes in Friday's loss to the 76ers.

Young notched his third 30-point performance and his fourth double-double on the series, but his efforts weren't enough and the Hawks couldn't close out the Sixers at home. The star point guard should play a pivotal role in Game 7 on Sunday since he's averaging 30.3 points and 11.0 assists per game in this series.