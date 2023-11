Young had 27 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), two rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 loss to the Heat.

Despite the loss, Young registered his sixth double-double of the season and was impressive as the go-to guy on offense for the Hawks. He's now scored at least 20 points in seven games in a row while dishing out double-digit dimes five times in that stretch, giving him an extremely high floor even on games when he struggles from the floor.