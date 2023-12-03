Young ended with 32 points (13-28 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 132-121 loss to Milwaukee.

Young delivered another impressive despite the fact the Hawks couldn't top the Bucks, one of the contending teams in the Eastern Conference. Regardless of whether the Hawks win or lose, Young has been able to deliver excellent stat lines on a consistent basis, and he continues to deliver first-round value even if his efficiency isn't very high. Through his last 10 games, Young is averaging a robust 29.4 points, 11.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.