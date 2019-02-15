Hawks' Trae Young: Another double-double in loss
Young produced 16 points (6-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Knicks on Thursday.
Young handed out double-digit assists for the second straight game and fourth time in his last six games. Although he's shot just 31.5 percent from the field over his last two games, Young has averaged 19.0 points, 12.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds over that stretch. Heading into the All-Star break, Young seems to have found his rhythm scoring and especially facilitating.
