Young tallied 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 144-127 loss to Brooklyn.

Young finished with a 13-and-10 double-double Sunday in just 29 minutes. This game was a blowout which meant Young did see reduced playing time. He has been a solid source of points and assists but offers very little outside of those categories.