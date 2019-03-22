Hawks' Trae Young: Another double-double
Young provided 23 points (8-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes Thursday in the Hawks' 117-114 win over the Jazz.
Young endured a poor shooting night and turned the ball over five times, but his fantasy managers have come to accept the rookie's shortcomings in those two areas at this point in the season. On a more encouraging note, Young continues to pile up the counting stats, as he rolled to a second straight double-double and is now averaging 24.9 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 triples per game since the All-Star break.
