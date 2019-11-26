Young provided 37 points (11-28 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine assists and six rebounds across 34 minutes during Monday's loss to the Timberwolves.

Young continues to astound owners as he topped 30 points for the eighth time on the year while nearing a second-straight triple-double. The one downside to Young massive lines is his propensity to turn the ball over with his massive usage rate. He coughed up the rock seven times Monday and is averaging 4.9 on the season. That said, owners will be happy to look past Young's minor flaw as he's turning out 26.6 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 threes and 1.5 steals in 34.1 minutes per game this year.