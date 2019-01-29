Hawks' Trae Young: Another strong shooting night Monday
Young finished with 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, and four rebounds in 31 minutes during Monday's 123-118 win over the Clippers.
Young led all Hawks scorers with 28 points coming on 10-of-18 shooting. Young has now shot at over 50 percent in three of his past four games while also continuing to rack up the assists in large numbers. He also turned the ball over just once which is a far cry from what he has been doing. If you can live with his typically inefficient shooting and high turnover rate, Young is going to be worth rostering in basically all formats.
