Young (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 22-year-old was considered probable with back tightness, so his availability for Saturday's contest never truly appeared in question. Young is coming off a rough performance Friday against the Jazz, when he had four points (1-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in 24 minutes