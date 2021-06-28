The Hawks are awaiting the results of an MRI on Young's right ankle, Sarah Spencer of the Journal-Constitution reports.

Speaking to the media Monday morning, coach Nate McMillan didn't have much to say about the star guard, who rolled his ankle stepping on the foot of a referee during the third quarter of Sunday's Game 3 against Milwaukee. Young was able to return to the game in the fourth, but he was clearly hobbled and favoring the ankle. McMillan said Young received additional treatment Monday morning, and the team should know more once the imaging results are released. For now, Young should be considered questionable for Tuesday's Game 4, but it would be relatively surprising if he's held out entirely.