Hawks' Trae Young: Back at practice
Young (ankle) went through practice Tuesday and is expected to be available Friday against Boston, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Young has missed two games since spraining his ankle against Milwaukee last week, but his return to practice indicates that he's avoided any sort of serious injury. With two more days off to recover, Young should be ready to return to the lineup Friday night.
